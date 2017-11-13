Three people were very lucky to have escaped unharmed after a two-car crash that damaged the front of the Old Forge Restaurant late Sunday afternoon. The news, however, was not good for the Old Forge sign and part of the building.

According to the Berkshire Eagle , at around 5:40 p.m., Lanesborough police reported two vehicles were northbound on Route 7 when the front vehicle attempted to make a left hand turn into the Olde Forge parking lot. The trailing car attempted to pass the lead car on the left, struck that automobile, then hit the restaurant sign before coming to a rest up against an outside wall.

Photo via Berkshire Eagle - Dick Lindsay report

No one was immediately identified by police, or were injured during the incident. Police say, fortunately, no one was outside of the restaurant at the time of the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

Looks like there will be new signage and repairs that will have to take place on the wall, as well as the car hit at the Olde Forge.