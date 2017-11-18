AC/DC Guitarist and Co-Founder Malcolm Young Dies at 64

We have sad news to report today as AC/DC 's legendary guitarist and co-founder Malcolm Young has died today (Nov. 18) at the age of 64.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Malcolm had been suffering from dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside," reads a statement on the AC/DC websit e, which adds, "Renowned for his musical prowess Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many. From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans."

Another post was made on AC/DC's Facebook page, which recalls his dedication to the group and his talent as a guitarist and songwriter alongside comments about his character. The statement reads,

Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC.

With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.

As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man.

He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted.

He took great pride in all that he endeavored.

His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.

As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special.

He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever.

Malcolm, job well done.

Malcolm is survived by his loving wife O'Linda, children Cara and Ross, son-in-law Josh, three grandchildren, sister and brother. He had retired from AC/DC in 2014 as he was suffering from dementia , which complicated his career in the band as struggled to properly remember songs, relearning them before shows on tour. When Malcolm bowed out from performing with AC/DC, he was succeeded by his nephew Stevie, who performed on Rock or Bust , the first album not to feature Malcolm.

Less than one month ago, George Young, brother of Malcolm and Angus , passed away at the age of 70. He was best known as the producer of AC/DC's early albums like TNT , Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap and Let There Be Rock and he later returned for 1988's Blow Up Your Video and again in 2000 for Stiff Upper Lip .

Loudwire extends its condolences to the Young family and anyone who was close with Malcolm.

