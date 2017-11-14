Miss The Great Radio Auction? Here’s What Is Leftover

Whoopee Radio held their holiday season addition of the Great Radio Auction .

Thousands and thousands of dollars worth of items went at below retail prices throughout the festivities. While a lot of the items are no longer available, the good news is, there are some great ones left over.

Here is the list of everything left over, including retail and discounted prices. If you are interested in any of these items, call Sheila at 499-3333, or stop by 211 Jason St. in Pittsfield between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Friday.

The list will be updated as all listed are available while supplies last.

Firefly Restaurant - $30.00 gets you a $50.00 gift certificate

O'Laughlin's Pub - $18.00 gets you a $25.00 gift certificate

Castle Street Cafe - $35.00 gets you a $50.00 gift certificate

Friends Grille - $17.00 gets you a $25.00 gift certificate

Jiminy Peak - One lift ticket for $45.00, retail value $83.00

I Do Photo Booth Fun - Two hour rental for $155.00, retail value $395.00

Gala Restaurant - $38.00 gets you a $50.00 gift certificate

Big Daddy's Philly Steak House - $15.00 gets you a $20.00 gift certificate

Berkshire Paint & Sip - Pair of tickets for $45.00, retail value $70.00

Ken's Bowl - $18.00 gets you $25.00 in bowling bucks

Cafe Namaste - $14.00 gets you a $25.00 gift certificate

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant - $18.00 gets you a $25.00 gift certificate

Crazy Chemeleon - $35.00 gets you a $50.00 gift certificate

Sarah's Cheesecakes - $15.00 gets you a $20.00 gift certificate

Albany Berkshire Ballet - Family 4-Pack of tickets to The Nutcracker at the Colonial Theatre on 12/3 - $80.00, retail $126.00

Elm Street Hardware - Choose any Rob Arra Print for $100.00, retail $200.00

Camp Wagalot Doggie Spa - $35.00 gets you a $50.00 gift certificate

Curves For Women - 8 workout/class punch card (with free consultation in addition) for $50.00, retail $100.00

Jeans and Nifty Cleaners - $25.00 gets you a $50.00 gift certificate

Empire Cafe - $14.00 gets you a $20.00 gift certificate