So, a data analytics company is measuring the popularity of TV shows using everything EXCEPT ratings. They use "demand expressions," which include illegal downloads and streams, along with ratings from fans and critics . . . positive feedback on social media and blogs . . . photo sharing, wikis, and online searches. They've been collecting data for two years now, and recently put out a list of the 'Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows in America.' FYI,this ranking is taken from the first week of November and one of the reasons Stranger Things 2 came in first, was it kicked off their second season that week..

1. "Stranger Things 2" , Netflix

2. "The Walking Dead" , AMC

3. "Game of Thrones" , HBO

4. "Star Trek: Discovery" , CBS All-Access

5. "Preacher" , AMC

6. "Mindhunter" , Netflix

7. "The Big Bang Theory" , CBS

8. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" , which is syndicated

9. "Rick and Morty" , Cartoon Network

10. "The Orville" , Fox

What is your favorite go to show? You can make a comment below.