Your Patriots Football Station

you can hear all the action of Patriots on this station.

Here's the full Patriots 2017 schedule:

Week 1 : vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday, Sept. 7th)

Week 2 : at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, Sept. 17th

Week 3 : vs. Houston Texans (Sunday, Sept. 24th )

Week 4 : vs. Carolina Panthers (Sunday, Oct. 1st)

Week 5 : at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thursday, Oct. 5th )

Week 6 : at New York Jets (Sunday, Oct. 15th )

Week 7 : vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, Oct. 22nd)

Week 8 : vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, Oct. 29th )

Week 9 : BYE

Week 10 : at Denver Broncos (Sunday, Nov. 12th)

Week 11 : at Oakland Raiders in Mexico City (Sunday, Nov. 19th)

Week 12 : vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday, Nov. 26th )

Week 13: at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Dec. 3rd )

Week 14: at Miami Dolphins (Monday, Dec. 11th )

Week 15: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, Dec. 17th )

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Dec. 24th )

Week 17: vs. New York Jets (Sunday, Dec. 31st )

Want more on the Patriots? Click here.