Your Patriots Football Station

Here's the full Patriots 2017 schedule:
Week 1: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday, Sept. 7th)
Week 2: at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, Sept. 17th
Week 3: vs. Houston Texans (Sunday, Sept. 24th )
Week 4: vs. Carolina Panthers (Sunday, Oct. 1st)
Week 5: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thursday, Oct. 5th )
Week 6: at New York Jets (Sunday, Oct. 15th )
Week 7: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, Oct. 22nd)
Week 8: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, Oct. 29th )
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: at Denver Broncos (Sunday, Nov. 12th)
Week 11: at Oakland Raiders in Mexico City (Sunday, Nov. 19th)
Week 12: vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday, Nov. 26th )
Week 13: at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Dec. 3rd )
Week 14: at Miami Dolphins (Monday, Dec. 11th )
Week 15: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, Dec. 17th )
Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Dec. 24th )
Week 17: vs. New York Jets (Sunday, Dec. 31st )
