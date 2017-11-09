Too soon for Christmas Music?

So when is it too early for Christmas music?.. we here don't have some of these stores but we do travel over to other malls and stores far and wide around here, over to Albany, down to Springfield even over toward Boston for your holiday shopping.

Have you heard any Christmas in any of our local stores, and if so where?

1. Best Buy is the first . . . they started back on the 22nd of LAST MONTH, which is almost three weeks ago.

2. Sears and Kmart started last week.

3. Belk and H&M start today, and Office Depot and Office Max start on Saturday.

4. Walmart will start on Monday.

5. JC Penney will start on Thanksgiving.

6. Black Friday is the most popular time to start. That's when you'll hear it at places like Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, Nordstrom, Foot Locker, and Pottery Barn.

FYI, one Doctor has said listening to Christmas music too early is bad for your mental health.

